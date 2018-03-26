Charlie Puth debuts new song "Change" at March for Our Lives, releases duet version with James Taylor

Jimmy FontaineOver the weekend, Charlie Puth performed at the March For Our Lives gun-control rally in L.A., where he performed a brand new song called “Change.” Now, he’s released a studio version of the song for download, and it features a pretty impressive duet partner: Rock and Roll Hall of Famer James Taylor.

The acoustic song is reminiscent of Taylor’s early 1970s hits, and finds the two singers pleading for everyone to live together in peace and harmony. In the chorus, they sing, “Why can’t we just get along?/If loving one another’s wrong/Then how are we supposed to/Get close to each other?/We gotta make that change, yeah/Why can’t we just get along?”

On Twitter, Charlie said the song is “dedicated to all of the Parkland students, any lives lost to senseless gun violence, and the world.” On Instagram, he wrote, “James Taylor is the reason why I write music. I can’t believe I have a song with him now.”

According to Genius, Charlie said of the tune, “This is the most important song I ever wrote.”

