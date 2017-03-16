CEO Renee Jensen Announces Departure From Summit Pacific Medical Center

The Board of Commissioners for Grays Harbor Public Hospital District No. 1 have announced that the Hospital District’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Renee K. Jensen has submitted notice and will be leaving Summit Pacific effective May 5, 2017. Jensen’s leaving comes from her having accepted a position within EvergreenHealth as Senior Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer for EvergreenHealth Monroe.

Board Chair, Drew Hooper shared, “Renee was a gift to the District. It’s been a privilege to watch her lead this organization from the brink of closure into the nationally recognized medical center it is today. We have been extremely fortunate to have retained her talents for as long as we have and look forward to following her career. Under her leadership we have expanded services for the community and have improved access to high-quality care. This work will have a positive impact on the community for generations to come,” Hooper continued, “The board has worked closely with Renee over the last few years to develop a strong succession plan. The leadership team Renee has helped developed here at Summit Pacific has a wide depth of knowledge and skill and we have complete faith in their abilities to continue to lead and grow this organization.”

As CEO and Superintendent of the District, Jensen oversaw operations for Summit Pacific Medical Center and its affiliated healthcare clinics. Jensen has served as the District’s CEO for ten years, having started in her position in 2007, when the organization was known as Mark Reed Hospital.

Upon starting with the District, Jensen immediately set plans into action that greatly improved the District’s financial position, saving it from closure and allowing the District to secure funding for the construction of Summit Pacific Medical Center which opened in 2013. Since then, under Jensen’s leadership, the District has achieved many more momentous achievements such as implementing the first rural Accountable Care Organization (ACO) in the state, constructing a new primary care clinic in McCleary in 2016, and seeing each of Summit Pacific’s primary care clinics become nationally recognized as Patient Centered Medical Homes.

Jensen herself has been recognized with the Washington State Hospital Association (WSHA) Joe Hopkins Award (2015), a Puget Sound Business Journal Top 40 under 40 Honor (2014), WSHA Community Health Leadership Award (2013) and Leah Layne Memorial Health Leadership Award (2013).

Jensen is a native of Monroe, WA and looks forward to continuing her career in her hometown. “It’s a bitter sweet moment for me,” Jensen shared, “On one hand I have this incredible opportunity to make a difference in the community that raised me, but on the other hand I have to leave this amazing organization and community. I’ve devoted a decade of my life here, and in that time, thanks to the support of the community and the incredible staff at Summit, I have been able to make a significant impact and improve healthcare in Grays Harbor County,” Jensen continued, “I know the team I have built here at SPMC has no plans to slow down and I can’t wait to see where they take Summit Pacific.”

Summit Pacific’s leadership transition plan has identified current Chief Operations Officer (COO), Josh Martin, to fill the role of acting CEO.

Martin began working with the District this past summer and has more than 15 years of healthcare leadership experience in both large and small healthcare systems including a previous executive healthcare leadership position at Grays Harbor Community Hospital. Josh has a Master’s Degree in Business Administration with an emphasis in Healthcare Administration and Bachelors of Science Degree in Business Administration.

