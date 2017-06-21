Central Park Wreck Sends One to Hospital

Failure to yield the right of way was the cause of a wreck on US Highway 12 in Central Park that sent one person to the hospital yesterday morning.

The Washington State Patrol reports a 70-year-old Aberdeen woman did not yield as she tried to turn left at the Linkshire Drive intersection just after 9 Tuesday morning. Her 2014 Toyota Camry pulled in front of an Eastbound 2008 Ford F250 truck which struck the car broadside.

A 49-year-old Elma man in the truck was uninjured, the Aberdeen woman was transported to Community Hospital with undisclosed injuries. Traffic was delayed through the area for a couple of hours Tuesday morning as the Washington State Patrol investigated, Trooper Mann said in the report that the woman could face charges of failing to yield.

Comments