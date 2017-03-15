Central Park Elementary Open Thursday, Boil Water Advisory Issued Due to Water Main Break

The Aberdeen School District reports Central Park Elementary School will be open on a regular schedule Thursday. The school was closed Wednesday due to a water main break.

A “Boil-Water Advisory” is in effect for Central Park Elementary until Friday morning, March 17, due to a reduction in water pressure from a leak and emergency repair on the water main near the school.

The Aberdeen School District has completed preliminary testing showing the water is safe to drink, however, the district is supplying bottled water for students and staff on Thursday. Parents are encouraged to send bottled water with their children to school while under this advisory.

Should you have any questions, please feel free to call the main office at 538-2170.

