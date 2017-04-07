Celine Dion’s manager resigns for “personal and family reasons”

In a statement, Celine says, “I sincerely appreciate all that Aldo has done for me and respect his decision to resign. I wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

No word on who’ll take over from Giampaolo.

Since Giampaolo took over Celine’s career, she’s continued her residency in Las Vegas, toured internationally, released a new French album, received the Billboard Icon Award, recorded a new song for the hit Beauty & the Beast live-action film, and recorded a song that Pink wrote for her, which Celine performed at the Stand Up 2 Cancer telethon last year.

She also just appeared as a mentor for Gwen Stefani’s team on The Voice, launched a line of leather goods, and has become an international fashion icon thanks to her partnership with stylist Law Roach.



