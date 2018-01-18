Celine Dion's line of bags and accessories rakes in more than $10 million

The Celine Dion Collection launched less than a year ago, and even though it’s only available in North America, Women’s Wear Daily reports that the brand has already raked in $10 million. Now, Celine’s looking to expand.

WWD reports that the Asian partner of the Bugatti Group — Celine’s partner in her Collection — is now going full speed ahead with plans to distribute the line in that part of the world. “Her fanbase is worldwide,” a Bugatti Group exec tells WWD.

“We can see in Hong Kong a lot of people know her and we were surprised,” she continued. “In China, a lot of people may not know her name but they know her songs.”

In the past, Celine has appeared on Chinese TV singing in Mandarin, and plans to tour perform in Singapore, Taiwan, Macau, Thailand, the Philippines and Indonesia this year.

Another Bugatti exec tells WWD, “At the moment, she’s not going to mainland China but we’re trying to encourage her…we’ll try to utilize the publicity surrounding the tour to leverage everything else on the market and branding.”

