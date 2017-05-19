Celine Dion’s heart will go on yet again at this Sunday’s “Billboard” Music Awards

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images via ABCThe 2017 Billboard Music Awards air Sunday night on ABC, and one of the show’s highlights is sure to be Celine Dion‘s performance of her signature song “My Heart Will Go On” to mark the movie Titanic‘s 20th anniversary. Celine says on those nights when she feels she just can’t face belting the tune out yet again, the audience’s reaction makes it all worth it.

“[It’s a] classic that I will sing for the rest of my life, it’s a good problem to have,” she says. “People are asking me often, ‘Are you tired [of singing] that song?’ Sometimes I’m like, ‘Ugh…’ and then the curtains open and people are, like, crying….[so] I mean, I can’t complain. I’m very very fortunate.”

Celine also reveals that her late husband and manager Rene once told her, “I didn’t wanna have a hit, I wanted to have a career,” and “My Heart Will Go On” has given her that.

“I think if you’re fortunate enough to have one classic in your life, you can be remembered for the rest of your journey if you wanted to stop singing tomorrow,” she adds.

In fact, Celine jokes, “I don’t wanna sound pretentious saying this but ‘Beauty and the Beast’….and ‘My Heart Will Go On’…I think I’m all set! Bye!”

You can watch Celine bring down the house Sunday night when the 2017 Billboard Music Awards air live from Las Vegas on ABC starting at 8 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.