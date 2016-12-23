Celine Dion’s 2016 Video Retrospective Shows that Despite Tragedy, the Show Must Go On

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images via ABCWhat was Celine Dion‘s year like? You can see it all in just five minutes, thanks to a retrospective video she’s posted.

In the video, posted with the hashtag #TheShowMustGoOn, Celine’s heartbreaking year is detailed through video clips of everything she experienced, including the January death of her husband Rene Angelil, his state funeral in Montreal and a tribute to him in Las Vegas. The video then follows Celine through her emotional return to the Vegas stage on February 23, and her performance at the Billboard Music Awards in May, where she sang Rene’s favorite song, Queen‘s “The Show Must Go On.”

The video also shows us the whirlwind of work Celine plunged herself into, including a European tour that featured nine sold-out shows in Paris; TV appearances; 17 sold-out shows in Canada, including 10 in her hometown of Montreal; and the release of a new French-language album.

We also see Celine’s performance on the Stand Up to Cancer telethon, her 1,000th show in Vegas in October and her appearance at a Canadian awards show where she accepted a posthumous award for Rene.

The video ends with this message to fans: “My voice doesn’t resonate with you. You have made my childhood dream come true. I hope to inspire you to realize yours.”

In a separate Christmas message, Celine thanks her fans for their “precious support,” and says, “May the new year bring health, peace and happiness to you and your loved ones. Happy holidays, I love you.”

