Celine Dion wants her “Titanic” sweatshirt back

PATRICK KOVARIK/AFP/Getty ImagesLast summer, Celine Dion emerged as a new style icon when she was photographed in a series of cutting-edge looks at the Paris fashion shows. But it turns out that Celine didn’t own every high-fashion piece she rocked…and she wants one of them back.

One of Celine’s most photographed looks was an oversized sweatshirt by the label Vetements [vett-MONTS], decorated with an image of Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet in the movie Titanic. Celine, of course, sang the movie’s iconic theme song. Celine’s stylist, Law Roach, put her in the hoodie, and paired it with skinny distressed jeans and gold Gucci sandals. Celine tells theHollywood Reporter that look was “my favorite.”

Roach tells the Hollywood Reporter, “I had the idea to put her in the Titanic sweatshirt because this year marks the movie’s 20th anniversary. I thought it would be so cool, but I was afraid she’d think it was corny. When I actually pulled it out and showed it to her, Celine snatched it up and threw it on. She was like, ‘Man, this is cool.'”

However, Roach had to get the sweatshirt, which costs nearly $900, from the designer’s archives, because it had been sold out. That’s why he had to return it as soon as Celine was done wearing it…and she wasn’t happy about it.

“He took it away from me!” Celine complains. Now, she has one request of the Vetements designer: “Please send it back!”

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.