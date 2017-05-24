Celine Dion urges Vegas audience to send love to the “beautiful souls” of Manchester

Denise TruscelloCeline Dion was deeply affected by the bombing in Manchester, England Monday night, which left 22 dead, including many young fans attending an Ariana Grande concert. Last night in Las Vegas, she delayed the start of her show to address the tragedy.

“What happened last night makes no sense whatsoever,” an emotional Celine told the audience. “We live in different times and we need to love each other more than ever. We need to support each other more than ever as well.”

She continued, “What do you say we show our love to all of those in Manchester tonight? What do you think about that?”

She then had the house lights at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace turned on and told the audience to stand up and join hands and “show [Manchester] that we care.”

“We’re filming this and we gonna send it across the ocean to those beautiful souls,” she said. “So let’s do that.”

“You look wonderful,” said Celine, her voice breaking. “Thank you.”

You can see the video on Celine’s official Facebook page: she’s standing on stage at the Colosseum and the screen behind her reads, “Manchester, we are with you.”

Celine has pronounced herself a huge fan of the spot-on impression that Ariana Grande does of her, which the young pop star has shown off on Saturday Night Live and other TV shows.

