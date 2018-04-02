Celine Dion thanks fans for birthday wishes

Denise TruscelloCeline Dion turned 50 Friday, and she’s thanking her fans for all their good wishes.

In a message posted over the weekend in both English and French, Celine wrote, “I want to thank all of you for the wonderful birthday messages and videos. they touched me deeply. I celebrated this day surrounded by family, while feeling the spirit of your presence.”

- Advertisement -

“Thank you for your love and support and for being such a big part of my life for all these years,” she continued. “I can’t wait to get back to being 100% and to see you all again!”

As previously reported, Celine had planned to mark her milestone birthday onstage at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, but she was forced to cancel all her appearances in March and April after undergoing surgery for an ear condition that made it very difficult for her to sing. She’ll resume performances on May 22.

You can watch a video of Celine on her Facebook page that features highlights of her entire career.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.