Celine Dion says singing new “Beauty and the Beast” song was like “cheating on the first” movie

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images via ABCAfter singing the title track for the animated Beauty and the Beast 26 years ago, it took some convincing for Celine Dion to record a new song for the soundtrack of the upcoming live-action version of the film. That’s mostly because she says the first film holds such a special place in her heart.

“I saw the [new] movie, it’s great, but there was something inside of me that was shaking little bit,” she tells Entertainment Tonight. “They say, ‘So what do you think? Would you consider singing this new Beauty and the Beast song, 30 years later?’”

Celine says it was hard for her to commit “because I felt like [I was] cheating [on] the first Beauty and the Beast.”

Eventually, she reflected on what she believes her late husband, Rene Angelil, would have wanted her to do.

“I understood it was an amazing privilege again,” she says. “Beauty and the Beast had brought me to where I am today. I went back home, I listened to it… I kind of talked to Rene, and he said, ‘You should.'”

This time around, she’s singing a song called “How Does a Moment Last Forever” that will be played over the movie’s end credits. Ariana Grande and John Legend sing a new version of the Oscar-winning title track, originally recorded by Celine and Peabo Bryson.

The Beauty and the Beast soundtrack is out March 10 and the movie hits theaters March 17.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Comments