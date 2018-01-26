Celine Dion posts photo with Adele, talks about have "rough time" with illnesses

Denise TruscelloCeline Dion was forced to cancel a number of shows over the past couple of weeks, but she’s on the mend — and really happy about one of her special guests.

Celine posted a photo of herself posing backstage with Adele at her Las Vegas show. She captioned it, “Had a pretty rough time during the last couple of weeks…a lot of people have been hit with cold and flu bugs… but I’m doing much better now. Wasn’t able to do all my shows, but was thrilled that Adele came to one of them…. I love her so much!!”

In the picture, Adele is wearing a Celine Dion Titanic-themed long-sleeved shirt with “My Heart Will Go On” written on the sleeve. January 13, Adele posted a photo of herself wearing the same shirt, with the caption, “Queen Celine! What a show, an absolute highlight of my life, thank you so much for the attention to your crowd and insane humor. Happy new year lady.”

Celine is expected to resume performances in Las Vegas on March 27.

