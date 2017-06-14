Celine Dion partners with Nordstrom to sell her lifestyle brand

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images via ABCCeline Dion’s new line of leather goods is coming to Nordstrom.

Women’s Wear Daily reports the diva will debut her fall collection of handbags, luggage and small accessories at Nordstrom stores and online. The 50-piece collection ranges in price from $58 to $298 in the U.S.; $158 to $478 for the luggage.

In a statement to WWD, Celine says that Nordstrom is “a wonderful company with great stores, and I’m proud to be associated with them…”

She adds, “My collection is all about affordable luxury, and we’ve created beautiful designs with excellent quality and I can’t wait for everyone to discover all of this at Nordstrom.”

Celine’s 2017 European summer tour starts Thursday in Copenhagen, Denmark and will visit 17 cities before wrapping up in early August. The tour was to have included a stop in Manchester Arena, but according to the BBC, following the May 22 terrorist bombing that killed 22, the venue will remain closed until September.

Celine’s two shows there, scheduled for June 25 and August 1, have been postponed, with no new dates announced yet.

