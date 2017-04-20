Celine Dion: “I think I will probably grieve for the rest of my life”

Ethan Miller/Getty ImagesIf you’re hoping that Celine Dion will be able to find love again following the death of her husband Rene, don’t count on it. According to Celine, she’s not sure she’ll ever get over the loss.

Speaking to the British paper The Sun, Celine says, “I think I will probably grieve for the rest of my life” over Rene’s death. He passed away in January of 2016 after a long battle with cancer.

Asked about the possibility of finding a new love, the singer says, “Now it is definitely too soon for me. I am definitely in love with him, married to him. He’s the love of my life. It’s very difficult for me to see myself with another person.”

She adds, “He love that I have for him, I live it every day…When I sing, it’s with him. When I hug my kids, it’s for him and it’s with him. I took time to grieve and I’m still grieving.”

One way Celine says she’s been coping is to sleep in the same bed with her six-year-old twins, Nelson and Eddy.

“I organize myself to not feel lonely. So I got myself a huge, huge, huge bed and I sleep with my twins,” she tells The Sun. “They are comforting me a lot. I need them. I need them close.”

Celine also reveals that when she was wondering whether or not she should record a song for the live-action version of Beauty and the Beast, she found a portrait of Rene that a fan made her and asked it for its opinion.

She says, “The answer I got back — I don’t want that to sound like ghostly or anything like that — but emotionally what I got back from that was, ‘You have nothing to lose’.”

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Comments