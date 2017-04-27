Celine Dion finally unloads Florida mansion, for a mere $38.5 million

Canada’s National Post reports that the home, which features 13 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms, a guest house, a number of pools and its own water park, was purchased by an American who wants to use the property as a vacation home. It went for the bargain-basement price of around $38.5 million.

Celine and her late husband, René Angélil, built the estate in 2010. Over the four years it’s been on the market, Celine lowered the price a number of times. As for why she sold it, she spends most of her time in Las Vegas, so it just wasn’t being used.

In February of 2016, Celine sold her mansion on a private island in Quebec, Canada for $25.5 million.

