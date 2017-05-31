Celine Dion & Cher’s show-stopping BBMA performances earn big sales boosts

John Shearer/Getty Images via ABCThe Billboard Music Awards may be all about celebrating what’s happening in music right this minute, but it was two veteran performers who came away from the show with huge sales boosts for their classic hits.

Celine Dion‘s show-stopping performance of “My Heart Will Go On,” in recognition of the 20th anniversary of the movie Titanic, led to a 393% increase in sales for the Oscar-winning tune, according to Nielsen Music. The song’s sales in the week following the 2017 awards show telecast were its biggest in more than four years.

After Celine sang, she stopped backstage to watch and sing along to Cher‘s performance of her hits “Believe” and “If I Could Turn Back Time.” The 71-year-old pop legend, who received the ICON Award the night of the show, saw sales of both of those songs soar. Sales of the 1999 #1 hit “Believe” increased nearly 500%, while 1989’s “If I Could Turn Back Time” enjoyed a 578% increase.

Overall, the songs performed on the 2017 Billboard Music Awards telecast — including tracks from Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran, The Chainsmokers, John Legend and Lorde — collectively showed a 37% sales increase compared to the previous week.

