Celine Dion cancels March and April Las Vegas shows to undergo surgery

By Andrea Dresdale

Denise TruscelloCeline Dion has been forced to cancel all the upcoming performances of Celine, her Las Vegas show, from March 27 through April 18.

According to a message on her Facebook page, Celine is suffering from a middle ear condition called Patulous Eustachian tube, which causes hearing problems and, in turn, makes it difficult to sing. “She has been experiencing this condition for the past 12-18 months but it has been successfully treated with various ear drop medications,” reads the message.

“During the past couple of weeks these medications have no longer been working to treat the condition, so she will undergo a minimally invasive surgical procedure to correct the problem.“

In a statement, Celine says, “My luck hasn’t been very good lately. I’ve been so looking forward to doing my shows again and this happens…. I just can’t believe it! I apologize to everyone who planned to travel to Las Vegas to see my show. I know how disappointing this is, and I’m so sorry.”

The star will resume her performances at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on May 22. Fans who purchased tickets with a credit card will receive refunds. Those who used cash can return the tickets to the point of purchase for a refund.

In January, Celine was forced to cancel a string of shows due to colds and congestion. She was set to resume performances on March 27, which is now the first canceled show in this latest batch of scrapped dates.

