Celine Dion apologizes for canceling Vegas shows: "It hurts me beyond words"

Denise TruscelloCeline Dion is apologizing to fans for having to cancel a string of shows in Las Vegas due to illness.

Last week, the Canadian diva had to scrap two shows at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace as per her doctor’s orders. Then, she canceled her show on Saturday night due to a “throat irritation caused by a cold.” She’s expected to return to the stage on Tuesday night.

In a Facebook message, Celine writes, “I don’t know what to say, other than I’m truly sorry for having to cancel tonight’s show and the two shows from last week. Cancelling a show is the hardest thing I have to do, especially when I know that so many people have travelled far to see me in Las Vegas.”

“This decision is not made lightly,” she continues. “When I’m not well, I always try to push through and I do everything I can to do my show. I really struggled to finish [Friday] night’s show and it took everything out of me. My doctor advised that I absolutely cannot perform tonight.”

She finished by writing, “I know that I’m disappointing you, the people who support me the most and it hurts me beyond words. I hope that you can forgive me.”

To make matters worse, Sunday was the second anniversary of the death of Celine’s beloved husband, René Angélil, who died January 14, 2016. A post on her Facebook page showed a photo of him, along with the words, “In Loving Memory of René Angélil … Always with us.”

