Celine Dion adds Australia, New Zealand dates to her LIVE 2018 tour

John Shearer/Getty Images via ABCCeline Dion is bringing her LIVE 2018 tour Down Under.

The singer has announced shows in Australia and New Zealand this summer. She’ll mark her first time back in Australia in a decade with shows in Sydney, Brisbane, Perth and Melbourne, and her first time back in New Zealand in over two decades with a show in Auckland.

This leg of the tour kicks off July 27 and wraps August 11. Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Monday, February 19 at 12 p.m. local time.

Celine previously announced tour stops in seven cities across the Asia-Pacific region, including Tokyo, Macao, Singapore, Jakarta, Taipei, Manila and Bangkok. Those dates kick off June 26.

