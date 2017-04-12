Celine Dion adds 37 more dates to Las Vegas residency

Denise TruscelloCeline Dion has already surpassed 1,000 shows in Las Vegas and she’s showing no signs of slowing down. The singer has added 37 new dates to her Las Vegas residency.

The new performances will kick off September 19 at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace and run through January 20, including a show on New Year’s Eve. Tickets go on sale to the public on Saturday, April 15 at 12 p.m. ET.

Celine’s previously announced dates in April, May and June still have tickets available, except for April 15 and 22, which are sold out.

The singer’s residency first debuted in 2003. She celebrated the 1,000-show milestone last October.

Here is a list of the new dates:

September: 19, 20, 22, 23, 26, 27, 29, 30

October: 3, 4, 6, 7

November: 7, 8, 10, 11, 14, 15, 17, 18, 21, 22, 24, 25

December: 30, 31

January: 2, 3, 5, 6, 9, 12, 13, 16, 17, 19, 20

