Celebrity duet partners for "American Idol" confirmed

The stars — 13 in all — are featured in a video posted on American Idol’s Facebook page. The duets will air in April, once the finalists have been revealed. The stars include Andy Grammer, Colbie Caillat, Rachel Platten, Train’s Pat Monahan, Aloe Blacc, Lea Michele, Luis Fonsi, country duo Sugarland, Bebe Rexha, alt-rocker Bishop Briggs, country singer Cam, British singer Banners and soul singer Allen Stone.

American Idol debuts Sunday, March 11 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

