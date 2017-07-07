Case closed: Justin Bieber pays $6,000 fine in Brazil graffiti case

Image Group LA/ABCFour years after he was charged with defacing a building in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Justin Bieber has finally settled his graffiti case.

The case was closed after Justin paid a $6,000 fine. According to the BBC, the money went to a cancer hospital in Rio.

In 2013, Justin, who was 19 at the time, spray-painted a tag on an abandoned hotel. A photographer caught him in the act and the country’s largest news outlet published photos of him doing it while his bodyguard watched.

Following the incident, Brazil’s civil police issued a statement saying the Biebs had been charged with “defacing a building or urban monument by graffiti or other means.” He faced up to one year in jail for the crime.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.