Carrie Underwood spikes the ball with "The Champion" for Super Bowl LII open

By Stephen Iervolino

Paul Drinkwater, NBC(NASHVILLE) — Move over “Fight Song” — Carrie Underwood has just unleashed “The Champion,” her anthemic new track that will heard at the opening of NBC’s Super Bowl LII on February 4.

Carrie is no stranger to the gridiron: he has been the face and voice of NBC’s Sunday Night Football show open for the last five seasons.

Carrie’s just-released “The Champion” was co-written by Christopher “Ludacris” Bridges, Brett James, and Chris DeStefano.

“When we were writing ‘The Champion,’ our main focus was to celebrate athletes at the top of their game, but we also wanted the song to resonate with people in their everyday lives,” Carrie explained in a statement. “We hope the lyrics will inspire people to push themselves beyond their limits to conquer anything they are trying to accomplish or overcome. There’s a champion in every single one of us!”

Along with the track, Carrie has released a lyric video for the song, which will also be heard as part of NBC’s Winter Olympics coverage. A full video will make its debut at the open of the Super Bowl.

