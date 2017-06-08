Carole King’s 2016 London “Tapestry” concert to be screened in hundreds of US theaters in July

Courtesy of Fathom EventsA new concert film documenting Carole King‘s July 2016 concert in London’s Hyde Park will be screened for one night only in about 600 U.S. theaters on July 11.

Carole King: Tapestry — Captured Live at Hyde Park showcases the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer performing her Grammy-winning, chart-topping 1971 album Tapestry in its entirety for the first time ever.

Highlights of the concert include King duetting with her daughter Louise Goffin on “Where You Lead” and teaming up with the London cast of her stage musical Beautiful for a rendition of “I Feel the Earth Move.”

The show also features Carole singing some of the classic 1960s hits she and ex-husband Gerry Goffin wrote for other artists, including “The Loco-Motion” and “Take Good Care of My Baby.”

In addition, the concert film includes guest appearances by James Taylor, Elton John, Graham Nash, David Crosby, Tom Hanks, music producer Lou Adler and the husband-and-wife songwriting team of Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil. The screenings also will include a specially filmed interview with King.

You can check out an exclusive video clip from Tapestry — Captured Live at Hyde Park at Billboard.com. Tickets for the July 11 screenings will be available starting Friday, June 9, at FathomEvents.com.

“It’s a pleasure and a privilege to bring Carole King’s historic album-themed concert Tapestry to fans throughout the nation,” says Fathom Events CEO John Rubey in a statement.

“Tapestry is a career-defining album that continues to wow listeners more than 45 years after its release, and the rave reviews that followed this concert are a true testament to that fact.”

Can’t make it to the theater? A Tapestry — Captured Live at Hyde Park DVD/CD set will be released soon.

