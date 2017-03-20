Carly Rae Jepsen voices role in animated film “Leap!”

The Weinstein Company

Last year, Carly Rae Jepsen made her acting debut as Frenchie in the Fox’s musical production of Grease. Now, she’s got a leading voice role in a new animated film set in France, called Leap!

The movie is set in Paris in 1884, and stars Elle Fanning as Felicie, as an orphaned 11-year-old girl who dreams of being a dancer. Since she has no money, she steals a rich girl’s identity so she can attend a top school and train. While there, she gets advice from the school cleaning woman, Odette, a former prima ballerina who’s voiced by Carly Rae.

The movie also features the voices of Maddie Ziegler, Nat Wolff, Kate McKinnon and the legendary comic filmmaker and actor Mel Brooks. It will be released in the U.S. in April; it came out in France and the U.K. last December under the name Ballerina.

Carly Rae has played herself in the TV shows Shake It Up, Castle and 90210. She’s also starred on Broadway in Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella.

