Carly Rae Jepsen: M&M’S and movies

Mark Brown/Getty ImagesCarly Rae Jepsen is teaming up with M&M’S candies to bring her music to fans in Chicago, for free.

The singer will headline an M&M’S Spotlight concert July 11 in Chicago. If you visit MMS-Spotlight.com, you can sign up for free tickets now. You can also win tickets at events leading up to the show. Monitor @MMSChocolate for more information.

In other Carly Rae news, a new trailer for Leap!, an animated film for which she voices one of the characters, has arrived.

The movie is about a girl named Félicie who travels with her best friend to Paris and starts training as a ballerina under a strict teacher named Odette. Carly Rae voices Odette, and her song “Cut to the Feeling” is featured in the trailer. The voice cast also includes Elle Fanning, Nat Wolff and Maddie Ziegler.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Comments