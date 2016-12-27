Care Drives Into Creek Near Elma After Exiting Driver Fails to Put it in Park

A car rolled off of the highway and into the East fork of Wildcat Creek on Christmas day. The Washington State Patrol reports a 51-year-old driver from Canada was injured when she tried to stop the vehicle and fell.

It was reported around 7:30 p.m. Sunday evening, the driver stopped on the shoulder of Westbound State Route 8, just 2 miles East of Elma, and exited the vehicle.

Trooper Hayden reported the vehicle was not placed in park and rolled, unattended, down the embankment into the river. The driver was transported to Summit Pacific Medical Center in Elma with undisclosed injuries from the fall.

