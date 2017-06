Submitted by Providence Health and Services The public is invited to a grand opening and open house for the American Cancer Society Cancer Resource Center in the Providence Regional Cancer System Aberdeen Clinic, June 22. The open house will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., with a ribbon cutting and blessing planned for […]

The post Cancer Resource Center Open at Providence Aberdeen Cancer Center appeared first on GraysHarborTalk.

Comments