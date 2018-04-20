Calling all Crocodile Rockers and Honky Cats: Elton wants you for his Farewell tour production

By Andrea Dresdale

Matt Baron/ShutterstockWhile Elton John has admitted that he’s pretty sick of “Crocodile Rock,” he knows fans love it, so of course he’s going to perform it on his upcoming Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour — and he wants you to be involved.

If you’re a crazed Elton John fan, now’s the time to let your freak flag fly. Elton’s team is asking fans to submit photos of themselves dressed up in their best Elton outfit, and posing with their favorite memorabilia.

“We’re looking for unusual, crazy and over-the-top, just like the song!” says the invitation. “Why not get your cat involved if they’re a fan too?!”

Elton’s team will go through all the submissions and then travel around the world to film those selected for a special video that will be shown when Elton plays “Crocodile Rock.” Even if you don’t get to be part of the video, your photo may appear in the tour program.

All you need to do to enter is email [email protected] with your crazy photo, your favorite Elton memory, your name, date of birth, full address and country. If you’re chosen for the video or program, the team will be in touch.

The Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour gets underway September 8 in Allentown, PA. At the end of this month, Elton will kick off the next series of dates for his Million Dollar Piano residency at the Colosseum in Las Vegas.

