“Call Me” five: Carly Rae Jepsen’s signature hit marks fifth anniversary

604/Schoolboy Records/InterscopeIt’s hard to believe that we ever lived in a world where “Call Me Maybe” didn’t exist, but it was five years ago this week that Carly Rae Jepsen‘s signature hit began what would be a nine-week stint on top of the Billboard Hot 100.

The song, which eventually became 2012’s Song of the Summer, turned into a hit thanks to Justin Bieber. He and his manager Scooter Braun arranged for Carly Rae — a former Canadian Idol contestant — to get a U.S. record deal. Why? Because he happened to go back home to Canada, heard “Call Me Maybe” on the radio there, and wondered why it wasn’t being played in the U.S.

“Call Me Maybe” was the best-selling single of 2012 worldwide and topped the charts in countless countries, from Denmark to Luxembourg to Slovakia. It also inspired countless lip-dub videos, parodies, tributes and the like. Carly Rae became the first Canadian female act to top the Billboard Hot 100 since Avril Lavigne in 2007.

In addition, the song earned Carly Rae two Grammy nods, and recently topped Billboard’s list of the “100 Greatest Choruses of the 21st Century.”

Since then, Carly’s scored just two more top 40 hits — “Good Time” and “I Really Like You” — but she’s managed to reinvent herself as one of those cutting-edge pop stars who top critics’ lists and are nominated for prestigious awards.

Carly has sold over 20 million records worldwide, and starred on Broadway and in the live TV version of Grease. Her latest single is “Cut to the Feeling,” released last month.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.