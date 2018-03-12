Building "Bridges:" Josh Groban confirms full details of tour with Idina Menzel

By Andrea Dresdale

ABC NewsAfter announcing on Valentine’s Day that he’d be touring this year, Josh Groban has now confirmed all the details for his upcoming trek.

The Bridges tour will kick off in Duluth, Georgia on October 18, and will visit 17 cities before wrapping in New York City’s Madison Square Garden on November 18. Idina Menzel will be his special guest.

“I can’t wait to get back on the road and play old and new songs for my fans,” Josh says in a statement. “It’s the thing I most look forward to. Creating a show each tour that gives everyone there, including me, an experience they want to hold onto.”

Idina adds, “So excited to join my friend, the supremely talented Josh Groban on tour. We’ve done some great things together in the past but this will top them all. And most importantly, can’t wait to reunite with friends and fans everywhere!”

Tickets go on sale to the general public on March 16. Every ticket purchased includes a copy of Josh’s new album, which will be out this fall. On Valentine’s Day, Josh teased a bit of one of his new songs, “Symphony.”

Josh is currently filming his new Netflix series, The Good Cop, in which he co-stars with Tony Danza. Danza plays a cop who likes to break the rules, while Josh plays his son, who’s a completely by-the-book kind of guy.

Here are Josh’s tour dates:

10/18 — Duluth, GA, Infinite Energy Center

10/19 — Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena

10/23 — Houston, TX, Toyota Center

10/24 — Dallas, TX, American Airlines Center

10/26 — Phoenix, AZ, Talking Stick Resort Arena

10/27 — Inglewood, CA, The Forum

10/29 — Salt Lake City, UT, Vivint Smart Home Arena

10/30 — Denver, CO, Pepsi Center

11/2 — St. Paul, MN, Xcel Energy Center

11/3 — Milwaukee, WI, WI Entertainment & Sports Center

11/6 — Chicago, IL, United Center

11/7 — Detroit, MI, Little Caesars

11/9 — Boston, MA, TD Garden

11/12 — Philadelphia, PA, Wells Fargo Arena

11/13 — Rochester, NY, Blue Cross Arena

11/15 — Washington DC, Capital One Arena

11/16 — Pittsburgh, PA, PPG Paints Arena

11/18 — New York, NY, Madison Square Garden

