Budget-Stalled Cosmopolis Elementary School Modernization Project is Now Underway

Rognlin’s Inc. of Aberdeen has been awarded the bid for the Cosmopolis Elementary School Modernization Project with construction starting June 11.

Four contractors competitively bid on the project with Rognlin’s Inc. submitting the winning low bid amount of $2,276,900 along with several alternates being purchased by the District totaling an additional $616,150.

Principal Cheri Patterson said Voters approved a $2.5M bond for this purpose in April 2016 with the project being put on hold until the WA State legislature passed the Capital Budget in January 2018. The Capital Budget allows the District to access an additional $1,658,103 from the State Construction Assistance Project to help fund the modernization. While the main classroom building is in solid condition, the infrastructure including heating, plumbing, electrical, technology wiring and windows will be replaced. The District has already replaced the attic insulation and revised roof venting to remedy immediate issues.

EL, Architects from Vancouver are providing the design efforts for the entire project which also includes moving the entrance of the office to improve safety and security of the campus and major modifications to all restrooms making them compliant with ADA requirements.

The modernization has been divided into three phases in an effort to manage construction while school is in operation. The multipurpose room building will be completed this summer and the north wing of the building will be completed by mid-November. Five days prior to Thanksgiving, school will not be in session during the “construction break”, while staff move all classrooms plus the office to the completed section of the building. After Thanksgiving, Rognlin’s will continue modernization efforts in the newly vacant section of the building. All construction is expected to end by May 1, 2019.

