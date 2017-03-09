Bryan Adams to replace Michael Buble as Juno Awards host

Dave Sandford/NHLI via Getty ImagesBryan Adams will co-host this year’s Juno Awards, the Canadian version of the Grammys. He’s stepping in for his friend Michael Buble, who was originally slated to host. Michael had to step aside, though, to focus on his three-year-old son Noah’s ongoing battle with cancer.

Bryan will co-host the April 2 broadcast with comedian Russell Peters. Performers include Shawn Mendes, Sarah McLachlan, Alessia Cara and more. “We have an incredible music community in Canada and this is the night we celebrate its success,” said Bryan in a statement. The veteran artist has won 18 Juno Awards in his career.

“Our thoughts continue to be with Michael — we respect his ongoing commitment to his family and look forward to working with him again in the future,” said a programming executive.

“We are thrilled that his friends Bryan and Russell have stepped up to host this year’s broadcast and have no doubt they will deliver an unforgettable show.”

