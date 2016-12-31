Bryan Adams to Perform During Intermission of New Year’s Day Hockey Game on NBC

The Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Detroit Red Wings in the outdoor game, which airs on NBC at 3 p.m. ET. Bryan will perform during the game’s first intermission.

2017 may find the Canadian singer/songwriter entering the Songwriters Hall of Fame: he’s one of several artists up for induction, including the late George Michael, Madonna, Gloria Estefan, members of Chicago, Sly & the Family Stone, ELO and Kool & the Gang. Voting for the honor ended December 17.

