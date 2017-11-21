Bryan Adams' "Pretty Woman" musical gets Broadway premiere date

PRNewsfoto/PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICALYou want the fairy tale? You’ll get it August 16, 2018, when a musical based on the hit Julia Roberts movie Pretty Woman — with songs written by Bryan Adams — opens on Broadway.

As previously reported, the musical will have its world premiere in Chicago on March 13, but then will move to New York City’s Nederlander Theater for performances that begin July 20. August 16 marks the production’s official opening night.

Bryan Adams and his long-time songwriting partner, Jim Vallance, created the music for the production, from a book by the late Garry Marshall, who directed the much-loved 1990 film, and J.F. Lawton, the movie’s screenwriter.

The Pretty Woman musical will star Samatha Barks and Steve Kazee as Vivian and Edward, the roles played by Roberts and Richard Gere, respectively, in the film.

