Bruno Mars to headline Atlanta’s Music Midtown Festival

Image Group LA/ABCIf you couldn’t get tickets to Bruno Mars‘ 24K Magic tour, you have another opportunity to see him this September, when he headlines Atlanta’s Music Midtown Festival.

Tickets for the event, scheduled for September 16 and 17 in Atlanta’s Piedmont Park, go on sale this Friday, June 12 at 10 a.m. local time via MusicMidtown.com.

A two-day ticket for the festival will set you back $135 but if you want to live large, go for the “Super VIP” ticket. That costs $1,750, but it gets you admission, parking and shuttle service, access to an air-conditioned luxury lounge and air-conditioned private restrooms, gourmet food, a full open bar, and a golf cart to take you between the stages. Sweet.

Music Midtown takes place a few days before Bruno headlines New York’s Madison Square Garden for two nights on September 22 and 23. The North American leg of his 24K Magic tour starts July 15 in Las Vegas and wraps up November 11 in Inglewood, CA.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Comments