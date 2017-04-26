Bruno Mars ties Justin Timberlake in “Billboard” Pop Songs chart toppers

Kai Z. FengJustin Timberlake had a seven-year head start, but Bruno Mars has just pulled up even with him on Billboard’s Pop Songs chart.

Bruno has just scored his eighth #1 on the chart, which is based on radio airplay, with his latest single, “That’s What I Like.” He and JT are now tied with eight #1s, the most of any male solo artist in the history of the chart.

As Billboard points out, Justin scored his first #1 all the way back in 2003 with “Rock Your Body.” Bruno only scored his first #1 in 2010, with “Nothin’ on You.”

Overall, Justin and Bruno are tied for fifth place among acts with the most #1s on the Pop Songs chart. Katy Perry and Rihanna both have 11, followed by Pink and Maroon 5, who each have nine.

