Bruno Mars smashes Kiwi concert record

Image Group LA/ABCPeople love Bruno Mars, no matter where they live.

The singer played four sell-out concerts last week in Auckland, New Zealand, and smashed box office records in the process, reports the Kiwi news website Stuff.

- Advertisement -

Bruno’s four shows attracted a record number of people to Auckland’s Spark Arena: a total of 48,783 fans. That breaks the previous record held by Beyonce, who sold 44,596 tickets over four shows in 2013 with her Mrs. Carter Show World Tour.

Bruno’s on the final leg of his 24K Magic World Tour. Over the next couple of weeks, he’ll perform in Australia, and then head to Asia. On May 27, he’ll headline the BottleRock Napa Festival, and then hop back across the pond for dates in Europe and the U.K.

Bruno will finally return to North America September 7 for a series of shows which will wrap up in L.A. on October 27. His opening act will be his “Finesse” partner Cardi B.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.