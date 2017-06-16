Bruno Mars posts retrospective European tour video

Kai Z. FengWhat can fans expect from Bruno Mars’ 24K Magic tour when it hits North America next month? For a preview, you can check out a new video the singer posted, summing up his recently-completed European trek.

“Because I’m dramatic and I always gotta do extras. Here’s a little video I made narrated by my friends Boyz II Men,” Bruno captioned the clip, which is soundtracked to the Boyz’ “It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday.”

Bruno added, “Dedicated to all the Hooligans that showed up to the 24k Magic European Tour.”

The brief video shows fans losing their minds, blissfully grooving in the front row, or having to be lifted over barriers by security after passing out. Meanwhile, Bruno performs onstage, plays video games, sprays champagne and deejays.

The North American leg of the 24K Magic tour starts July 15 in Las Vegas and will wrap up November 11 at the Forum in Inglewood, CA. The tour then heads to South America, New Zealand and Australia.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.