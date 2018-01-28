Bruno Mars, Kendrick Lamar are big winners in pre-telecast Grammy ceremony

By Andrea Dresdale

The Recording AcademyThere are 84 Grammy categories, which is why most of the awards are handed out in a pre-telecast ceremony. Bruno Mars, who went into the night with six nominations, is emerging as a big winner, having scored three Grammys already, included Best R&B Album for 24K Magic. Kendrick Lamar, who went into the ceremony with seven nods, has scored three, including Best Rap Song, Best Rap Performance and Best Music Video for “HUMBLE.”

Other winners included Ed Sheeran, whose Divide took the Best Pop Vocal Album Grammy and Portugal. The Man, who won Best Pop Duo/Group performance for “Feel It Still.” Other winners include The Rolling Stones, Foo Fighters, Little Big Town, Chris Stapleton, the late Leonard Cohen, LCD Soundsystem, Childish Gambino, The Weeknd, Tony Bennett and The National.

Of note, the late Carrie Fisher won a Grammy for Best Spoken Word Recording for the audio recording of her book The Princess Diarist.

POP FIELD

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:

“Feel It Still” — Portugal. The Man

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album:

Tony Bennett Celebrates 90 — (Various Artists) Dae Bennett, Producer

Best Pop Vocal Album:

÷ (Divide) — Ed Sheeran

ROCK FIELD

Best Rock Performance:

“You Want It Darker” — Leonard Cohen

Best Metal Performance:

“Sultan’s Curse” — Mastodon

Best Rock Song:

“Run” — Foo Fighters

Best Rock Album:

A Deeper Understanding — The War on Drugs

ALTERNATIVE FIELD

Best Alternative Music Album:

Sleep Well Beast — The National

R&B FIELD

Best R&B Performance:

“That’s What I Like” — Bruno Mars

Best Traditional R&B Performance:

“Redbone” — Childish Gambino

Best R&B Song:

“That’s What I Like” — Bruno Mars

Best Urban Contemporary Album:

Starboy — The Weeknd

Best R&B Album:

24K Magic — Bruno Mars

RAP FIELD

Best Rap Performance:

“HUMBLE.” — Kendrick Lamar

Best Rap Song:

“HUMBLE.” — Kendrick Lamar

COUNTRY FIELD

Best Country Solo Performance:

“Either Way” — Chris Stapleton

Best Country Duo/Group Performance:

“Better Man” — Little Big Town

Best Country Song:

“Broken Halos” — Chris Stapleton

ELECTRONIC FIELD

Best Dance/Electronic Album:

3-D The Catalogue — Kraftwerk

Best Dance Recording:

“Tonite” — LCD Soundsystem

OTHER

Best Music Video:

“Humble.” — Kendrick Lamar

Best Roots Gospel Album:

Sing It Now: Songs of Faith & Hope — Reba McEntire

Best Traditional Blues Album:

Blue & Lonesome — The Rolling Stones

Best Americana Album:

The Nashville Sound — Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Best Folk Album:

Mental Illness — Aimee Mann

Best Children’s Album:

Feel What U Feel — Lisa Loeb

Best Song Written For Visual Media:

“How Far I’ll Go” — Lin-Manuel Miranda, songwriter (Auli’i Cravalho), Track from Moana: The Songs

Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling):

The Princess Diarist — Carrie Fisher

Best Musical Theater Album:

Dear Evan Hansen — Ben Platt, principal soloist; Alex Lacamoire, Stacey Mindich, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, producers; Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, composers/lyricists (Original Broadway Cast Recording)

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media:

La La Land — Various Artists

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media:

La La Land — Justin Hurwitz, composer

Best Music Film:

The Defiant Ones — Various Artists

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical:

Greg Kurstin

