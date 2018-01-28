Bruno Mars, Kendrick Lamar are big winners in pre-telecast Grammy ceremony

The Recording AcademyThere are 84 Grammy categories, which is why most of the awards are handed out in a pre-telecast ceremony. Bruno Mars, who went into the night with six nominations, is emerging as a big winner, having scored three Grammys already, included Best R&B Album for 24K Magic. Kendrick Lamar, who went into the ceremony with seven nods, has scored three, including Best Rap Song, Best Rap Performance and Best Music Video for “HUMBLE.”
Other winners included Ed Sheeran, whose Divide took the Best Pop Vocal Album Grammy and Portugal. The Man, who won Best Pop Duo/Group performance for “Feel It Still.” Other winners include The Rolling Stones, Foo Fighters, Little Big Town, Chris Stapleton, the late Leonard Cohen, LCD Soundsystem, Childish Gambino, The Weeknd, Tony Bennett and The National.
Of note, the late Carrie Fisher won a Grammy for Best Spoken Word Recording for the audio recording of her book The Princess Diarist.
POP FIELD
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:
“Feel It Still” — Portugal. The Man
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album:
Tony Bennett Celebrates 90 — (Various Artists) Dae Bennett, Producer
Best Pop Vocal Album:
÷ (Divide) — Ed Sheeran
ROCK FIELD
Best Rock Performance:
“You Want It Darker” — Leonard Cohen
Best Metal Performance:
“Sultan’s Curse” — Mastodon
Best Rock Song:
“Run” — Foo Fighters
Best Rock Album:
A Deeper Understanding — The War on Drugs
ALTERNATIVE FIELD
Best Alternative Music Album:
Sleep Well Beast — The National
R&B FIELD
Best R&B Performance:
“That’s What I Like” — Bruno Mars
Best Traditional R&B Performance:
“Redbone” — Childish Gambino
Best R&B Song:
“That’s What I Like” — Bruno Mars
Best Urban Contemporary Album:
Starboy — The Weeknd
Best R&B Album:
24K Magic — Bruno Mars
RAP FIELD
Best Rap Performance:
“HUMBLE.” — Kendrick Lamar
Best Rap Song:
“HUMBLE.” — Kendrick Lamar
COUNTRY FIELD
Best Country Solo Performance:
“Either Way” — Chris Stapleton
Best Country Duo/Group Performance:
“Better Man” — Little Big Town
Best Country Song:
“Broken Halos” — Chris Stapleton
ELECTRONIC FIELD
Best Dance/Electronic Album:
3-D The Catalogue — Kraftwerk
Best Dance Recording:
“Tonite” — LCD Soundsystem
OTHER
Best Music Video:
“Humble.” — Kendrick Lamar
Best Roots Gospel Album:
Sing It Now: Songs of Faith & Hope — Reba McEntire
Best Traditional Blues Album:
Blue & Lonesome — The Rolling Stones
Best Americana Album:
The Nashville Sound — Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
Best Folk Album:
Mental Illness — Aimee Mann
Best Children’s Album:
Feel What U Feel — Lisa Loeb
Best Song Written For Visual Media:
“How Far I’ll Go” — Lin-Manuel Miranda, songwriter (Auli’i Cravalho), Track from Moana: The Songs
Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling):
The Princess Diarist — Carrie Fisher
Best Musical Theater Album:
Dear Evan Hansen — Ben Platt, principal soloist; Alex Lacamoire, Stacey Mindich, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, producers; Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, composers/lyricists (Original Broadway Cast Recording)
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media:
La La Land — Various Artists
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media:
La La Land — Justin Hurwitz, composer
Best Music Film:
The Defiant Ones — Various Artists
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical:
Greg Kurstin
Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.