Bruno Mars is able to "Finesse" a new chart record

Bruno Mars' new single "Finesse" has earned him yet another chart record.

The song rises from #2 to #1 on Billboard’s airplay-based Radio Songs chart. That’s Bruno’s eighth #1 on this chart, and now he’s got more than any other male artist in the 27-year history of the chart.

Bruno was previously tied with Usher for the record; now he passes him.

Among all acts, Rihanna is tops: she’s had 13 #1 hits on the Radio Songs chart. Mariah Carey’s next with 11, followed by Bruno in third place. Katy Perry and Usher are tied for fourth place with seven #1s each.

Bruno’s eight #1s on the Billboard Radio Songs chart are:

“Nothin’ On You,” B.O.B feat. Bruno Mars

“Just the Way You Are”

“Grenade”

“Locked Out of Heaven”

“When I Was Your Man”

“Uptown Funk!”

“That’s What I Like”

“Finesse,” Mars & Cardi B

On the Billboard Hot 100 chart, which measures streaming, airplay and sales, “Finesse” is #3.

