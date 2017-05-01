Bruno Mars hits #1, will head Down Under as he extends tour into 2018

Kai Z. FengIf you couldn’t get tickets to see Bruno Mars in North America, maybe you can catch him next year in Australia.

Billboard reports that the singer is taking his 24K Magic World tour Down Under in early 2018, marking the first time he’s played that part of the world in four years. He’ll start things off February 27 in Auckland, New Zealand, and then visit the five biggest Australian cities, including Sydney, Melbourne and Perth. Tickets go on sale this Friday.

The last time Bruno toured Australia was in 2014, during his Moonshine Jungle tour.

Meanwhile, Bruno’s “That’s What I Like” has hit number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song becomes his seventh Billboard chart topper. He’s now scored as many number ones on that chart as one of his idols, Elvis Presley.

Here are Bruno’s tour dates:

Feb. 27 & Feb. 28 — Spark Arena, Auckland

March 7 & March 8 — Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

March 14 — Brisbane Entertainment Centre

March 17 & March 18 — Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena

March 26 — Adelaide Entertainment Centre

March 28 — Perth Arena

