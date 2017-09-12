Bruno Mars has this fall's most in-demand tour, according to StubHub

Kevin Mazur/Getty ImagesA bunch of your favorite artists will be on the road this fall, but who’s the most in-demand touring act? That honor goes to Bruno Mars, according to StubHub.

Bruno is the top-selling act based on total U.S. sales on StubHub for tour dates from Labor Day to Thanksgiving of this year. His 24K Magic tour makes its next stop in Charlotte, North Carolina Thursday.

Coming in at number two on the list is Ed Sheeran, followed by Lady Gaga at number three. Harry Styles‘ first solo tour comes in at number 10. He has the highest average ticket price of any other artist this fall, with tickets going for nearly 200-percent more than Bruno’s shows.

Rock legends U2 had the number-one most in-demand tour of the summer, but they fell to number five on the fall list.

Here’s StubHub’s list of 2017 Top Selling Acts for the fall:

1. Bruno Mars

2. Ed Sheeran

3. Lady Gaga

4. Paul McCartney

5. U2

6. Depeche Mode

7. Billy Joel

8. Janet Jackson

9. Bob Seger

10. Harry Styles

