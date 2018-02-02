Bruno Mars confirms "finale" leg of 24K Magic World Tour with Cardi B

John P. Filo/CBSFresh off his Grammy wins last weekend, Bruno Mars has now confirmed what he teased yesterday: he’s launching a “finale” leg of his 24K World Tour.
The tour will visit 12 cities — Boston, Brooklyn, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Los Angeles, Nashville, Newark, Philadelphia, St. Paul, Toronto and Tulsa — but so far, we don’t have venues or dates yet. Bruno‘s “lil sis,” Cardi B, who joins him on his hit “Finesse” remix, will be his special guest.
Tickets for the tour go on sale February 16. The tour is sponsored by Cross Colours, the iconic ’90s clothing brand that was re-launced in 2014. Bruno and Cardi wear the brand in their “Finesse” video, and they also wore it for their Grammys performance.
Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.