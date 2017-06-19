British music fans say their fantasy supergroup would include Adele on vocals

Alasdair McLellan

If you were putting together a fantasy supergroup of musicians — living or dead — who would you most like to have sing lead? Well, British music fans say none other than Adele would be the frontwoman of their dream band.

The British paper The Daily Mirror reports that according to a poll of 2,000 Britons conducted by the U.K.’s biggest owner of pubs, the ultimate fantasy supergroup also would feature Phil Collins on drums, Paul McCartney on bass and Queen‘s Brian May on guitar.

In the poll, Adele was the #1 choice for vocalist, but interestingly, the artists who came in #2 through #9 are all dead: Queen singer Freddie Mercury, David Bowie, Amy Winehouse, Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston, Bob Marley and Elvis Presley.

Further down in the results, living artists who respondents chose to front their fantasy supergroup include Annie Lennox, Tina Turner, Elton John, Stevie Wonder, Bruce Springsteen and Aretha Franklin.

