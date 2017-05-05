Bradley Cooper says Lady Gaga is “incredible” in “A Star Is Born”

Neal PrestonBradley Cooper didn’t quite realize how difficult singing was until he compared himself to Lady Gaga on the set of A Star Is Born.

On The Ellen DeGeneres Show Friday, Bradley gushed over Gaga’s talent and said he just hopes he’s “believable enough” as a singer in the film. Bradley is directing the movie and starring alongside Gaga as Jackson Maine, a fading country star who helps Gaga’s character Ally, a talented nobody, find fame.

“It’s so hard to sing,” he tells Ellen. “…Singing, I had no idea. I just felt I would get fatigued at the end of even like a phrase.”

He adds, “The amount of respect I have for singers, which I know is ridiculous because of course you should, but I’ve really been awakened to the phenomenon of singing. So I hope I can just be believable enough so that you can watch Stefani — that’s her name, Gaga — just shine ’cause she’s incredible.”

Gaga is going by her birth name, Stefani Germanotta, in the credits for A Star Is Born.

Bradley also confirmed the film will contain all original music. It’s set for a 2018 release.

