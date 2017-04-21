Boogie Wonderland: Earth, Wind & Fire team with CHIC for 2054 the Tour

Courtesy Live NationLet’s groove: Earth, Wind & Fire and CHIC featuring Nile Rodgers are hitting the road this summer for a joint tour.

The trek, dubbed 2054 the Tour — possibly after New York’s iconic Studio 54 disco — gets underway July 12 in Oakland and is slated to wrap up August 22 in Detroit. The tour will feature a special guest DJ and a setup with extra space between the seats to make it easy for you to “Dance, Dance, Dance” and create your own “Boogie Wonderland.”

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, April 28 at 10 a.m. local time but American Express cardholders can grab them starting Monday, April 24.

In a statement, Philip Bailey of Earth, Wind & Fire said, “Nile Rodgers and CHIC are legendary for their iconic style, song, sound, and groove. Get ready for a non-stop 2054 party!”

Nile, who just received the Award for Musical Excellence from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, added, “Get your feet ready for a deluge of hits!” Earth Wind & Fire were inducted into the Hall in 2000.

Here are the tour dates:

7/12 — Oakland, CA, Oracle Arena

7/13 — Sacramento, CA, Golden 1 Center

7/18 — Phoenix, AZ, Talking Stick Resort Arena

7/20 — Denver, CO, Pepsi Center

7/22 — San Antonio, TX, AT&T Center

7/23 — Dallas, TX, American Airlines Center

7/26 — Chicago, IL, United Center

7/27 — St. Paul, MN, Xcel Energy Center

7/29 — Cleveland, OH, Quicken Loans Arena

8/1 — Philadelphia, PA, Wells Fargo Center

8/4 — Newark, NJ, Prudential Center

8/5 — Boston, MA, TD Garden

8/7 — New York, NY, Madison Square Garden

8/9 — Washington D.C., Verizon Center

8/10 — Pittsburgh, PA, PPG Paints Arena

8/11 — Buffalo, NY, KeyBank Center

8/13 — Toronto, ON, Air Canada Centre

8/15 — Indianapolis, IN, Bankers Life Fieldhouse

8/17 — Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena

8/18 — Charlotte, NC, Spectrum Center

8/19 — Atlanta, GA, Verizon Amphitheatre

8/22 — Detroit, MI, DTE Energy Music Theatre

