Bon Jovi's "This House Is Not For Sale" returns to #1 on "Billboard" chart

By Andrea Dresdale

Island RecordsBon Jovi‘s This House Is Not for Sale debuted at #1 when it was first released in 2016. Now, the album has returned to the top of the Billboard chart.

Why? Because every fan who bought a ticket to Bon Jovi’s upcoming tour received a coupon to redeem a free copy of the album. While many ticket buyers never do so, 120,000 of them did, and that was enough to send the album back to #1.

This House Is Not for Sale is only the third album to re-enter the Billboard album chart at #1, after The Very Best of Prince in 2016 and Chris Stapleton‘s Traveller, in 2015.

Bon Jovi’s tour kicks off March 14 in Denver, CO and wraps May 24 in Washington, D.C. April 14, the band will inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Elsewhere on the chart, Vance Joy scores his first top-10 album as his sophomore effort, Nation of Two, debuts at #10. It features the rising single, “Saturday Sun.”

