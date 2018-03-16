Bon Jovi's still "Wanted" as new single roars onto AC chart

By Andrea Dresdale

Norman Jean RoyBon Jovi’s new single ‘When We Were Us” is the kind of anthemic track that people expect from the band, which is probably why it’s just set a new milestone on Billboard’s Adult Contemporary radio airplay chart.

According to the publication, “When We Were Us” just debuted at #15 on that chart, marking the highest debut for a non-Christmas song in 17 years.

- Advertisement -

The last time that happened was when Faith Hill’s “There You’ll Be,” entered the chart at #15 in June of 2001. The last time a non-Christmas song debuted higher than that was all the way back in 1996, when Elton John’s “You Can Make History (Young Again)” started at #11.

“When We Were Us” is one of two new songs on the reissue of Bon Jovi’s 2016 album This House Is Not For Sale, which debuted at #1 on the album chart a few weeks ago, thanks to a so-called bundling deal that gave a copy download of the album to anyone who purchased tickets to the band’s current tour.

On April 14, Bon Jovi will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame during a ceremony in Cleveland, OH.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Comments